Special Weather Statement Issued 5:27PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 5:27 PM to 8:30 PM EST on November 26, 2025, warning of moderate west winds gusting to 35 mph causing localized blowing snow and rapid reductions in visibility, with potential snow accumulations leading to hazardous driving conditions during the evening commute.

WEATHER…

* West winds around 25 mph gusting to 35 mph will result in

localized blowing snow across Southeast Michigan during the

evening commute and early holiday travel.

* Snow accumulations of a coating to an inch are possible this

evening.

IMPACTS…

* Brief bursts of heavier snowfall and areas of blowing snow may

result in rapid reductions of visibility to less than one mile

at times.

* The west winds may lead to minor drifting of snow on north to

south orientated roadways, particularly in locations with open

exposure.

* Temperatures will steadily drop below freezing this evening,

which could result in patches of ice along untreated roadways,

prior to becoming snow covered.

