December 02, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:28AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for moderate weather conditions affecting areas including Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe from 5:28 AM to 8:00 AM EST on December 2, 2025, with the primary hazard being slick roads due to light snowfall, especially on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

WEATHER…

* Light snowfall is coming to an end early this morning. Any
untreated roads will remain slick through the morning commute.

* Temperatures hover in the upper teens and 20s.

IMPACTS…

* Snow covered roads leading to slippery conditions particularly
on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

