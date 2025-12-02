Special Weather Statement Issued 5:28AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for moderate weather conditions affecting areas including Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe from 5:28 AM to 8:00 AM EST on December 2, 2025, with the primary hazard being slick roads due to light snowfall, especially on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

