August 28, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:31PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued with moderate severity for Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective from 5:31 PM to 6:15 PM EDT on August 28, 2025, warning of a strong thunderstorm bringing winds in excess of 40 mph that could result in downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown around.

At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hamburg, or near Brighton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
South Lyon and Whitmore Lake around 535 PM EDT.
Ann Arbor and Dixboro around 550 PM EDT.
Ypsilanti and Canton around 600 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Wayne, Lakeland,
Plymouth, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, Delhi Mills,
New Hudson, Barton Hills, Westland, and Wixom.

Click here to see original alert

