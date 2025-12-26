December 26, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:59AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe in Southeast Michigan, effective from December 26 at 5:59 AM EST until 8:00 AM EST. Freezing rain is expected to continue, creating dangerous icy conditions on untreated roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Freezing rain will continue to expand across Southeast Michigan
early this morning. Once the freezing rain begins, it will persist
off and on through the morning. Untreated paved surfaces will
quickly ice over this morning. This will be most notable on
bridges and overpasses. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution
on the roads this morning.

