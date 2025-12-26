Special Weather Statement Issued 5:59AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe in Southeast Michigan, effective from December 26 at 5:59 AM EST until 8:00 AM EST. Freezing rain is expected to continue, creating dangerous icy conditions on untreated roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

