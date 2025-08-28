August 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:11PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:11PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties, effective from 6:11 PM to 7:00 PM EDT on August 28, 2025, due to strong thunderstorms capable of producing winds in excess of 30 mph, which may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Residents in the affected areas should seek shelter immediately, especially those attending the Saline Community Fair.

At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wyandotte to near
Ypsilanti to near Saline. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Taylor, Romulus, Saline, Milan, Wyandotte, Trenton, Belleville,
and Willis around 615 PM EDT.
Flat Rock and Grosse Ile around 625 PM EDT.
Dundee, Carleton, and Maybee around 635 PM EDT.
Ida around 645 PM EDT.
Monroe around 650 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Newport, Melvindale,
Whittaker, Gibraltar, New Boston, Erie, Woodland Beach, Stony Point,
Pleasant Lake, and Bolles Harbor.

People attending Saline Community Fair should seek safe shelter
immediately!

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:11PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:31PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News