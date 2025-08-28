Special Weather Statement Issued 6:11PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties, effective from 6:11 PM to 7:00 PM EDT on August 28, 2025, due to strong thunderstorms capable of producing winds in excess of 30 mph, which may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Residents in the affected areas should seek shelter immediately, especially those attending the Saline Community Fair.

At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wyandotte to near

Ypsilanti to near Saline. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Taylor, Romulus, Saline, Milan, Wyandotte, Trenton, Belleville,

and Willis around 615 PM EDT.

Flat Rock and Grosse Ile around 625 PM EDT.

Dundee, Carleton, and Maybee around 635 PM EDT.

Ida around 645 PM EDT.

Monroe around 650 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Newport, Melvindale,

Whittaker, Gibraltar, New Boston, Erie, Woodland Beach, Stony Point,

Pleasant Lake, and Bolles Harbor.

People attending Saline Community Fair should seek safe shelter

immediately!

Click here to see original alert