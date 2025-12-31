Special Weather Statement Issued 6:18PM for Washtenaw County

A Moderate Special Weather Statement is in effect for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 6:18 PM to 9:00 PM EST, with light to moderate snow, gusty winds, and reduced visibility creating hazardous travel conditions this evening. Motorists should exercise caution due to the risk of slippery roads and low visibility.

WEATHER…

* Light to Moderate Snow will impact southeastern Michigan during

the evening.

* A dusting up to an inch of additional snow possible between

now and 9PM for areas south of M-59.

* Northwest winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph at times.

IMPACTS…

* Accumulating snow will lead to slippery roads particularly on

bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

* Pockets of moderate snow combined with haze and gusty winds

will reduce visibility to less than 1 mile at times.

Click here to see original alert