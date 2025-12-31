December 31, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:18PM for Washtenaw County

A Moderate Special Weather Statement is in effect for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 6:18 PM to 9:00 PM EST, with light to moderate snow, gusty winds, and reduced visibility creating hazardous travel conditions this evening. Motorists should exercise caution due to the risk of slippery roads and low visibility.

* Light to Moderate Snow will impact southeastern Michigan during
* A dusting up to an inch of additional snow possible between
* Northwest winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
* Accumulating snow will lead to slippery roads particularly on
* Pockets of moderate snow combined with haze and gusty winds
Click here to see original alert

