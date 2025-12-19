Special Weather Statement Issued 6:21AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective immediately until 7:45 AM EST on December 19, 2025, warning of snow showers and winds up to 40 MPH that could rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions.

HAZARDS…A line of snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 40

MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 620 AM EST, snow showers were along a

line extending from near Holly to near Howell to near Saline and

moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR…

Ann Arbor, Saline,

Brighton, Milford, Hamburg, and Whitmore Lake around 625 AM EST.

Ypsilanti, South Lyon, Clarkston, and Dixboro around 630 AM EST.

Salem around 635 AM EST.

Pontiac, Novi, Canton, and Willis around 640 AM EST.

Northville and Belleville around 645 AM EST.

Livonia, Romulus, and West Bloomfield around 650 AM EST.

Rochester around 655 AM EST.

Troy, Southfield, Taylor, and Dearborn around 700 AM EST.

This includes the following highways…

I-75 between mile markers 28 and 105.

I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29.

I-94 between mile markers 165 and 250.

I-96 between mile markers 139 and 192.

I-696 between mile markers 1 and 28.

M-10 between mile markers 1 and 18.

M-14 between mile markers 1 and 21.

M-39 between mile markers 6 and 10.

M-53 between mile markers 16 and 24.

M-59 between mile markers 38 and 49.

US-23 between mile markers 27 and 77.

SAFETY INFO… Use extra caution if you must travel into or through

this line of snow showers.

Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to

accidents.

