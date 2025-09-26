September 26, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:31AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw, effective from September 26, 6:31 AM EDT to 9:00 AM EDT, highlighting areas of dense fog that will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, impacting morning commutes.

Areas of dense fog will persist through the morning commute. This
will lead to visibility of a quarter mile or less at times.
Drivers should allow extra time and be prepared for fluctuating
visibility in fog this morning.

