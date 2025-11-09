November 09, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 6:36AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from November 9, 2025, at 6:36 AM until 8:30 AM. Expect periods of light to moderate snow this morning, leading to minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces; prepare for slick spots and reduced visibility down to a mile or less if traveling.

Periods of light to moderate snow are expected through this
morning up to the I-94 corridor. Minor accumulation are expected
and largely confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. If
traveling this morning, be prepared for variable driving
conditions with slick spots and reduced visibility down to a mile
or less under the moderate snow showers.

