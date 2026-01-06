Special Weather Statement Issued 7:02AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 7:02 AM to 9:15 AM EST on January 6, 2026, warning of a short period of patchy freezing rain that may result in slippery roads, particularly on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan for variable driving conditions during this time.

