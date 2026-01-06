January 06, 2026

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:02AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 7:02 AM to 9:15 AM EST on January 6, 2026, warning of a short period of patchy freezing rain that may result in slippery roads, particularly on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan for variable driving conditions during this time.

WEATHER…

* Rain increases coverage and intensity during the 7 AM to 9 AM
period this morning. A short period of freezing rain occurs at
the onset as temperatures hover around 32 degrees. Temperatures
then rise into the mid and upper 30s by late morning.

IMPACTS…

* Spotty light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

