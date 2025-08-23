Special Weather Statement Issued 7:06PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw County, effective from 7:06 PM to 8:00 PM EDT on August 23, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds exceeding 40 mph capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

At 706 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Stockbridge to near Grass Lake

to near Cement City. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Chelsea around 715 PM EDT.

Manchester around 720 PM EDT.

Dexter around 725 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor around 735 PM EDT.

Saline and Whitmore Lake around 740 PM EDT.

Dixboro around 745 PM EDT.

Ypsilanti around 750 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Hudson Mills,

Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, Lyndon Township, Hudson Mills

Metropark, Bridgewater, Delhi Mills, Pleasant Lake, and Barton Hills.

People attending Chelsea Community Fair should seek safe shelter

immediately!

