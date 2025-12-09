Special Weather Statement Issued 7:15AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe in Southeast Michigan, effective from 7:15 AM to 10:00 AM on December 9, 2025. Expect light snowfall with rates peaking at half an inch per hour, reducing visibility and creating slick road conditions, as well as possible freezing drizzle south of M-59.

Light snowfall spreads eastward across Southeast Michigan this

morning. Snowfall rates will peak between a quarter inch and a

half inch per hour. Visibility reductions below one mile are

possible during brief periods of higher intensity snowfall. Snow

should exit the region between 11 AM and 1 PM today. Some light

freezing drizzle is also possible in the wake of departing

snowfall, generally south of M-59. Total morning snow

accumulations range from a coating to 1.5 inches, with the higher

totals located north of M-59. Temperatures rise from the lower 20s

toward the freezing mark through the morning hours. Untreated

roadways will become slick and snow covered. Drivers should

exercise caution and be prepared for variable road conditions.

Southerly wind gusts will exceed 25 mph at times. Additional

snowfall is likely tonight.

