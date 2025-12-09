December 09, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:15AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:15AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe in Southeast Michigan, effective from 7:15 AM to 10:00 AM on December 9, 2025. Expect light snowfall with rates peaking at half an inch per hour, reducing visibility and creating slick road conditions, as well as possible freezing drizzle south of M-59.

Light snowfall spreads eastward across Southeast Michigan this
morning. Snowfall rates will peak between a quarter inch and a
half inch per hour. Visibility reductions below one mile are
possible during brief periods of higher intensity snowfall. Snow
should exit the region between 11 AM and 1 PM today. Some light
freezing drizzle is also possible in the wake of departing
snowfall, generally south of M-59. Total morning snow
accumulations range from a coating to 1.5 inches, with the higher
totals located north of M-59. Temperatures rise from the lower 20s
toward the freezing mark through the morning hours. Untreated
roadways will become slick and snow covered. Drivers should
exercise caution and be prepared for variable road conditions.
Southerly wind gusts will exceed 25 mph at times. Additional
snowfall is likely tonight.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:15AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Charlene Ann Harris

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com