December 18, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:29PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI for Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties, effective until 8:30 PM EST, warning of gusty winds exceeding 40 mph that could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 728 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from near Merrill to near Lansing to near Hillsdale.
Movement was northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Adrian, Owosso, Hartland, Fenton, Howell,
Saline, Tecumseh, Flushing, Brighton, Chelsea, Frankenmuth, Dexter,
Durand, Fowlerville, Clio, Pinckney, and Chesaning.

Click here to see original alert

