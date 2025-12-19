Special Weather Statement Issued 7:29PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI for Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties, effective until 8:30 PM EST, warning of gusty winds exceeding 40 mph that could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 728 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Merrill to near Lansing to near Hillsdale.

Movement was northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Adrian, Owosso, Hartland, Fenton, Howell,

Saline, Tecumseh, Flushing, Brighton, Chelsea, Frankenmuth, Dexter,

Durand, Fowlerville, Clio, Pinckney, and Chesaning.

