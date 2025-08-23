Special Weather Statement Issued 7:47PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective from 7:47 PM to 8:45 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds exceeding 40 mph that may cause damage to tree limbs and unsecured objects.

At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from West Bloomfield to near Salem to near Dexter.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Ann Arbor, Livonia, Southfield, Novi, Canton, Birmingham,

Northville, and Dixboro around 750 PM EDT.

Troy, Ypsilanti, and Royal Oak around 755 PM EDT.

Dearborn and Detroit Zoo around 800 PM EDT.

Warren, Romulus, Sterling Heights, and Greenfield Village around

805 PM EDT.

Taylor, Detroit, and Belleville around 810 PM EDT.

St. Clair Shores, Downtown Detroit, Wyandotte, and Belle Isle

around 820 PM EDT.

Grosse Pointe around 825 PM EDT.

Trenton around 835 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego

Harbor, Melvindale, Harper Woods, Westland, Pleasant Ridge, Grosse

Pointe Shores, Huntington Woods, Wolverine Lake, and Woodhaven.

People attending Clawson Fest , Novi Taco Fest and Art , Freedom Hill

Amphitheatre , and Comerica Park should seek safe shelter

immediately!

