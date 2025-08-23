August 23, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 7:47PM for Washtenaw County

Weather

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective from 7:47 PM to 8:45 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds exceeding 40 mph that may cause damage to tree limbs and unsecured objects.

At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from West Bloomfield to near Salem to near Dexter.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Ann Arbor, Livonia, Southfield, Novi, Canton, Birmingham,
Northville, and Dixboro around 750 PM EDT.
Troy, Ypsilanti, and Royal Oak around 755 PM EDT.
Dearborn and Detroit Zoo around 800 PM EDT.
Warren, Romulus, Sterling Heights, and Greenfield Village around
805 PM EDT.
Taylor, Detroit, and Belleville around 810 PM EDT.
St. Clair Shores, Downtown Detroit, Wyandotte, and Belle Isle
around 820 PM EDT.
Grosse Pointe around 825 PM EDT.
Trenton around 835 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego
Harbor, Melvindale, Harper Woods, Westland, Pleasant Ridge, Grosse
Pointe Shores, Huntington Woods, Wolverine Lake, and Woodhaven.

People attending Clawson Fest , Novi Taco Fest and Art , Freedom Hill
Amphitheatre , and Comerica Park should seek safe shelter
immediately!

Click here to see original alert

