Special Weather Statement Issued 8:04AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued with moderate severity for southeast Michigan, affecting areas including Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, and others from December 26, 8:04 AM to 11:00 AM. Pockets of freezing rain are creating slick conditions on untreated surfaces, urging caution for travel this morning.

Pockets of light to moderate intensity freezing rain have expanded

across southeast Michigan this morning. Coverage has remained

scattered so far, although a more cohesive band of freezing rain

is filling in over Howell-Ann Arbor-Monroe. This band will lift

northeast through the morning, leading to locally higher freezing

rain rates up to few hundredths of an inch per hour. Air

temperatures range between 30-33 degrees, allowing for slick

conditions to quickly develop on untreated, paved surfaces. Use

extreme caution when walking or driving this morning and allow

extra travel time to reach your destination.

