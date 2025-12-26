December 26, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:04AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued with moderate severity for southeast Michigan, affecting areas including Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, and others from December 26, 8:04 AM to 11:00 AM. Pockets of freezing rain are creating slick conditions on untreated surfaces, urging caution for travel this morning.

Pockets of light to moderate intensity freezing rain have expanded
across southeast Michigan this morning. Coverage has remained
scattered so far, although a more cohesive band of freezing rain
is filling in over Howell-Ann Arbor-Monroe. This band will lift
northeast through the morning, leading to locally higher freezing
rain rates up to few hundredths of an inch per hour. Air
temperatures range between 30-33 degrees, allowing for slick
conditions to quickly develop on untreated, paved surfaces. Use
extreme caution when walking or driving this morning and allow
extra travel time to reach your destination.

