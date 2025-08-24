August 24, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:06PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties from 8:06 PM to 9:00 PM EDT, warning of a strong thunderstorm with potential hazards including wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail.

At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Salem, or near Canton, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Livonia, Canton, and Northville around 810 PM EDT.
Dearborn around 820 PM EDT.
Greenfield Village around 825 PM EDT.
Detroit around 840 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Melvindale, Westland,
Ecorse, Lincoln Park, Southgate, Inkster, Highland Park, Redford,
Plymouth, and Garden City.

