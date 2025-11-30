November 30, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:27AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:27AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne, effective immediately until 10:30 AM EST, due to light to moderate snow causing up to 1 inch accumulation and slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as visibility may briefly drop below one mile and gusty winds could reach up to 35 mph.

WEATHER…

* Light to briefly moderate snow will continue across the area
this morning and gradually come to an end from west to east
towards noon.

* Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible through the
remainder of the morning.

* Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures 31 to 36 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Accumulating snow will lead to snow covered and slippery
roads.

* Falling snow may briefly lead to visibility below one mile.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:27AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued 3:53AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com