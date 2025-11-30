Special Weather Statement Issued 8:27AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne, effective immediately until 10:30 AM EST, due to light to moderate snow causing up to 1 inch accumulation and slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as visibility may briefly drop below one mile and gusty winds could reach up to 35 mph.

WEATHER…

* Light to briefly moderate snow will continue across the area

this morning and gradually come to an end from west to east

towards noon.

* Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible through the

remainder of the morning.

* Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures 31 to 36 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Accumulating snow will lead to snow covered and slippery

roads.

* Falling snow may briefly lead to visibility below one mile.

