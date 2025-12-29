Special Weather Statement Issued 8:28PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 8:28 PM to 11:30 PM EST on December 28, 2025. Expect hazardous driving conditions due to gusty winds up to 50 mph, low visibility in downpours, and rapidly falling temperatures as a powerful cold front moves through the area.
WEATHER…
* An area of showers crossing the US-23 corridor at mid evening
occurs in very mild air spreading northward across metro
Detroit.
* Heavier showers and an isolated thunderstorm could produce wind
gusts around 45 mph this evening, especially toward the Ohio
border.
* A powerful cold front crosses the region between 11 PM and 1 AM
tonight. Southwest wind at 20 to 30 mph shifts west and
increases to near 50 mph shortly after midnight.
* Temperatures fall rapidly back below freezing during the late
night period.
IMPACTS…
Gusty wind and low visibility in downpours of rain result in
hazardous driving conditions this evening.