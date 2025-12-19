Special Weather Statement Issued 8:40PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective until 10:15 PM EST on December 18, 2025. Residents in these areas should be prepared for gusty winds exceeding 40 mph, which could cause downed tree limbs and unsecured objects to become airborne.

At 839 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty

winds along a line extending from 6 miles north of Quanicassee to

near Pinckney to near Blissfield. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

The showers will be near…

Ann Arbor, Flint, Fenton, Howell,

Saline, Brighton, Frankenmuth, Dexter, Blissfield, and Vassar around

845 PM EST.

Hartland, Grand Blanc, Sebewaing, Hamburg, Petersburg, Unionville,

and Whitmore Lake around 850 PM EST.

Holly, Milan, Dundee, Millington, and Otisville around 855 PM EST.

Ypsilanti, Davison, Caro, South Lyon, and Dixboro around 900 PM

EST.

Milford, Salem, Goodrich, Pigeon, Otter Lake, and Willis around

905 PM EST.

Novi, Mayville, Columbiaville, Caseville, Canton, Maybee, and

Owendale around 910 PM EST.

Northville, Belleville, Ortonville, Elkton, and Gagetown around

915 PM EST.

Livonia, Romulus, Lapeer, Cass City, Hadley, and Clarkston around

920 PM EST.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Rankin,

Huron City, Hudson Mills Metropark, Commerce, Ellington, New

Greenleaf, Auburn Hills, Port Crescent State Park, and Filion.

