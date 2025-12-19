December 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:40PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:40PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective until 10:15 PM EST on December 18, 2025. Residents in these areas should be prepared for gusty winds exceeding 40 mph, which could cause downed tree limbs and unsecured objects to become airborne.

At 839 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty
winds along a line extending from 6 miles north of Quanicassee to
near Pinckney to near Blissfield. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

The showers will be near…
Ann Arbor, Flint, Fenton, Howell,
Saline, Brighton, Frankenmuth, Dexter, Blissfield, and Vassar around
845 PM EST.
Hartland, Grand Blanc, Sebewaing, Hamburg, Petersburg, Unionville,
and Whitmore Lake around 850 PM EST.
Holly, Milan, Dundee, Millington, and Otisville around 855 PM EST.
Ypsilanti, Davison, Caro, South Lyon, and Dixboro around 900 PM
EST.
Milford, Salem, Goodrich, Pigeon, Otter Lake, and Willis around
905 PM EST.
Novi, Mayville, Columbiaville, Caseville, Canton, Maybee, and
Owendale around 910 PM EST.
Northville, Belleville, Ortonville, Elkton, and Gagetown around
915 PM EST.
Livonia, Romulus, Lapeer, Cass City, Hadley, and Clarkston around
920 PM EST.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Rankin,
Huron City, Hudson Mills Metropark, Commerce, Ellington, New
Greenleaf, Auburn Hills, Port Crescent State Park, and Filion.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:40PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Marine Corp Vet Draws on Service Experience in Legal Fight Over Data Center

Traci Husse

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com