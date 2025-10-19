Special Weather Statement Issued 8:58PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective immediately until 9:30 PM EDT, warning of a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 30 mph and pea-sized hail, posing risks of minor damage to outdoor objects and unsecured items.

At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dixboro, or near Ann Arbor, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ann Arbor, Livonia, Novi, Canton, South Lyon, Northville, Salem,

Dixboro, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Wixom, Farmington,

Plymouth, Walled Lake, Wolverine Lake, Barton Hills, and Orchard

Lake.

Click here to see original alert