October 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:58PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:58PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, effective immediately until 9:30 PM EDT, warning of a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 30 mph and pea-sized hail, posing risks of minor damage to outdoor objects and unsecured items.

At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dixboro, or near Ann Arbor, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Ann Arbor, Livonia, Novi, Canton, South Lyon, Northville, Salem,
Dixboro, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Wixom, Farmington,
Plymouth, Walled Lake, Wolverine Lake, Barton Hills, and Orchard
Lake.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 8:58PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Chelsea, Saline, Milan Join National ‘No Kings’ Protest

Matt Rosentreter

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com