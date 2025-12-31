December 30, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 9:08PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 9:08 PM EST on December 30 until midnight, warning of light snowfall leading to potentially slippery roads, especially on bridges and ramps. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and prepare for variable traffic conditions due to the dusting to less than one inch of snow expected.

WEATHER…

* Area of light snow will move across the area late this evening.
An accumulation from a dusting to less than one inch expected
through midnight.

* Air temperatures will range between 18 and 24 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Click here to see original alert

