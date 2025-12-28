Special Weather Statement Issued 9:19AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Southeast Michigan, effective from 9:19 AM to 11:30 AM on December 28, 2025. Areas of dense fog are expected to cause rapid reductions in visibility to less than one mile, posing significant hazards for motorists.

