Special Weather Statement Issued 9:35PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Southeast Michigan, effective from 9:35 PM EST on December 1 until 12:30 AM EST on December 2. Expect light snow leading to visibility reductions to 1 mile, slick and snow-covered roadways, and snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with potential localized totals up to 3 inches south of I-94.

An area of light snow is overspreading Southeast Michigan late this

evening. Visibility reductions to 1 mile are possible tonight in

areas of enhanced snowfall. Untreated roadways may become slick

and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for variable road

conditions and the possibility for rapid reductions in visibility.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible between

I-96/696 and I-94 by Tuesday morning. Potential exists for

localized snowfall totals up to 3 inches, south of I-94.

Overnight temperatures drop into the lower 20s.

