July 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties, effective from 3:38 PM to 4:15 PM EDT on July 4, due to a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 40 mph, posing a risk of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Brighton, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Novi, Brighton, Milford, Hamburg, South Lyon, Salem, Whitmore Lake,
Wixom, Lakeland, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, and New
Hudson.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News