Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties, effective from 3:38 PM to 4:15 PM EDT on July 4, due to a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 40 mph, posing a risk of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brighton, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Novi, Brighton, Milford, Hamburg, South Lyon, Salem, Whitmore Lake,

Wixom, Lakeland, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, and New

Hudson.

