July 07, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:02 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:02 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw and Lenawee counties, effective from 6:02 PM to 6:45 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of strong thunderstorms with winds in excess of 40 mph that could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Onsted, or 8 miles west of Tecumseh, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Clinton around 605 PM EDT.
Manchester around 615 PM EDT.
Saline around 625 PM EDT.
Ann Arbor around 635 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Pittsfield Township,
Whittaker, Macon, Hudson Mills Metropark, Springville, Cambridge
Junction, Bridgewater, Delhi Mills, Tipton, and Pleasant Lake.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:44 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:44 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News