Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:02 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw and Lenawee counties, effective from 6:02 PM to 6:45 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of a strong thunderstorm with winds in excess of 40 mph, posing risks of knocked down tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown around.

At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Onsted, or 8 miles west of Tecumseh, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Clinton around 605 PM EDT.

Manchester around 615 PM EDT.

Saline around 625 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor around 635 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Pittsfield Township,

Whittaker, Macon, Hudson Mills Metropark, Springville, Cambridge

Junction, Bridgewater, Delhi Mills, Tipton, and Pleasant Lake.

