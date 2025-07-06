July 07, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued July 6th 10:44 PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties, effective from 6:44 PM to 7:15 PM EDT on July 6, 2025, warning of a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 40 mph, which could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 644 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Willis, or near Ypsilanti, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Ypsilanti, Canton, and Belleville around 650 PM EDT.
Romulus around 655 PM EDT.
Taylor around 705 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Inkster, Brownstown
Township, Whittaker, Redford, Plymouth, Sumpter Township, New Boston,
Garden City, Wayne, and Westland.

