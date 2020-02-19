Advertisement





Dexter Township is working on getting the time right when it comes to high speed boating on Silver Lake.

At issue are the hours allowed on the lake, so to address things the Dexter Township Board by a unanimous vote on Feb. 18 requested that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources revisit the times prohibiting “high speed” boating on Silver Lake.

The township is asking the MDNR to consider revising their rules for the hours for high speed boating on the lake to accommodate Daylight Savings Time.

Dexter Township Supervisor Harley Rider said the current hours prohibiting high-speed boating on Silver Lake are 6:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. However, he said the ordinance that specifies those hours (Dexter Township Ordinance #3-A) was written prior to Michigan adopting Daylight Saving Time (DST) and so it does not accommodate the one-hour shift that resulted from DST.

“Residents have been honoring the hours of 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., which would be consistent with DST hours, but the ordinance and the DNR rules don’t have any provision for such accommodation, and thus the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol have been issuing violations for the statutory time, not the intended time,” Rider said.

He said, “Silver Lake residents asked for the actual time to be changed to accommodate the original pre-DST intent, and the Board agreed.”

The township’s resolutions states, “with the implementation of DST in Michigan in 1972, the stated hours of 6:30 PM and 10:00 AM have the same effect as 7:30 PM and 11:00 AM DST, yet the Ordinance and MDNR Rules don’t account for the difference of DST.”

The township resolution further states:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Dexter Township Board, by a vote of the majority at a regularly scheduled and duly noticed meeting held this 18th day of February, 2020, request that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources revisit the times prohibiting “high speed” boating on Silver Lake and revise said hours to “7:30 PM to 11:00 AM Local Time”, said language accommodating any future time changes and being consistent with the actual stated times pre-DST.”

Rider said the resolution will be forwarded to MDNR to ask them to re-evaluate their rules. He said if/when those rules are modified, Dexter Township will then revisit Ordinance #3-A.

In another township board decision on the 18th, the township accepted what’s become an annual contribution from the Servants of the Word, which this year totaled $1,860.

According to the township, this will be allocated as follows: $320 for township operations, $970 for township fire, and $570 for township police.

According to Rider, the Servants of the Word (SOTW) is a tax-exempt religious organization that owns a large tract of land in the west part of Dexter Township.

“For at least the past 10 years, they have been donating to Dexter Township an annual amount approximately equivalent to what a taxable entity would pay to the township in township property tax to cover services from the Township General Fund, Fire Services Fund and Police Services Fund as a gesture of good will,” Rider said.

As a religious organization, Rider said in the meeting packet, “SOTW is exempt from most property taxes on real property – the exemption being a small percentage paid on a computer business that the Brothers run from the location.”

“While there is no legal requirement for SOTW to pay an additional contribution in lieu of property taxes, they have consistently provided the township with a check in an amount equivalent to what their tax burden for township millages for Township services/operations would be if they were not tax exempt,” Rider said in the meeting packet. “It is legal for the township to accept the money from SOTW, but we must vote to accept their contribution.”