Tuesday, April 30, 2024
gazebo in a city park with a banner advertising a plant sale

Spring Into Action with the Dexter Garden Club’s Plant Sales

by STN Staff
Spring has sprung and the air will soon be filled with the fresh scent of blooming flowers among the vibrant chirping of birds returned from their winter retreats.

The Dexter Garden Club has announced two upcoming plant sales for this year. The first event will take place at the Dexter Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 11, followed by a second sale at Monument Park on Saturday, May 18. Both events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These sales will include a wide array of plants, including rare perennials, native plants, annuals, trees, and flowering shrubs. Vegetable plants will also be available at Dexter’s Creekside Intermediate School, located at 2615 Baker Road. To assist attendees, master gardeners will be present to answer any plant-related questions.

Attendees are encouraged to bring wagons or boxes for transporting purchased plants. Admission to these events is free. Funds raised during these events support various club projects and educational activities for both members and the community. For more information, visit the Dexter Garden Club’s website at dextergardenclub.org.

Tags: dexter farmers marketplant sale
