SRSLY Partners with Chelsea High School Athletics for First Autism Awareness Night

Announced today, SRSLY Chelsea has formed a partnership with Chelsea Athletics designed to improve autism awareness, while creating a culture where athletes and students of all abilities are supported and accepted.

“By partnering with SRSLY Chelsea to promote autism awareness, we can create a more compassionate world where everyone is valued and supported,” said Andrea Cabana, Chelsea Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

“We’re so grateful that Chelsea School District is a place where these partnerships are prioritized, where students are given platforms to advocate for each other,” said Kate Yocum, SRSLY Chelsea Director.

Autism Awareness Night will be held during the Chelsea vs. Dexter varsity girls and boys basketball games on Friday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. All community members, parents and families are invited.

“I really hope people show up to watch the boys and girls hoopers ball out in a crosstown rivalry game, and that they get to learn a little more about the community around them, to not judge people for their differences or the way they function, but to embrace them instead,” said Indy Hurst, a senior and varsity football player at Chelsea High School.

The event will double as a scholarship fundraiser and include pre-game announcements, a resource table with giveaways, free shirts for students, as well as parent and family shirts available for a suggested donation of $5.

The scholarship was created to acknowledge the support gap that exists for families of students with autism during the college application process and minimize barriers to obtaining scholarships.

The project was first brainstormed by a group of Chelsea High School students who saw a need for an event that brings awareness and support to families who have a child with autism.

“These students pioneered this project from the start, and I’m so thrilled SRSLY and Chelsea Athletics are able to support this effort and their vision for making Chelsea somewhere that every child knows they belong,” said Yocum.

“I don’t think it’s fair for kids to go through what my brother Indy has, having autism. The cruelty he’s experienced out in the world affected him to the point where he wanted to quit, and I don’t think people should go through that,” said Palmer Hurst, a Chelsea High School sophomore. “I hope this event creates awareness about the importance of how we treat people, that it matters, and that our words and actions impact others deeply. That your cruelty or kindness can be the difference between someone wanting to give up or not.”

“These students want to make it better for future generations of Chelsea athletes, to improve support and acceptance in all arenas, on and off the field,” said Yocum. “And beyond athletics, as students and human beings, whether they choose sports as their passion or not.”

If you can’t make it to this event but would still like to offer your support, please visit https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/srsly or scan the below QR code to donate to the scholarship fund. All online donations made between now and Feb. 21 will be allocated to this fund.