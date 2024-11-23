November 23, 2024 Donate
St. Andrew’s Choir Hosts December Concert

You & yours are cordially invited to a Christmas concert and reception featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure for Measure on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm in the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Sanctuary. This is another concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”

Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please join us for a complementary gala reception and meet & greet the performers after the one-hour performance!

Advance purchase tickets: $19/Adults, $15/Seniors & Children

At the door: $23/Adults, $19/Seniors & Children

Tickets may be purchased in the parish office at 910 Austin Dr., Saline MI, 734-429-5210, from choir members, and on our website, standrewsaline.org/online-giving.

