St. Barnabas Donates to TimberTown Reimagined

As the saying goes, “location, location, location.” Each August, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church uses their proximity to the Chelsea Fairgrounds to raise funds for local non-profits.

This year, the TimberTown Reimagined project was the lucky recipient.

“It’s always a busy and fun fair week for us,” said Kathy O’Connell, a member of the St. Barnabas Ministry Support Team. “Every year, we look forward to parking as many cars as we can and then donating the money raised to a local non-profit.”

Kristina Martin, Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation president, and Shawn Personke, chair of the City of Chelsea Parks and Rec Commission, met with members of St. Barnabas to receive both the ceremonial and the real check. CAFR, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is the fiduciary for TimberTown Reimagined.

“As we’ve seen all spring and summer, Chelsea has come together and supported all four components of the TimberTown project,” said Martin. “And we’re excited to keep the momentum going as we move into the final two phases.”

The last two components of the project include completing the infrastructure (paving lights, trailhead) and the Pathway to Renewal conservation. Both projects are expected to be completed by early summer 2025.

For more information about St. Barnabas, visit www.stbarnabaschelsea.org. To donate to TimberTown Reimagined, visit www.cafrchelsea.org/donate or www.TimberTownChelsea.org.