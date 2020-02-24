Advertisement





3 min read

Every forty seconds in the world, a person dies by suicide.

This information comes from the fifteenth Coffee and Conversation event held at St. James Episcopal Church in Dexter, who has been holding these events for the past four years.

The evening’s speakers each have had suicidal events in their own personal lives and were able to share their own perspectives on the topic.

Ryan Duffy, Michigan Chapter Board Member of America Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) started volunteering and fundraising for AFSP after losing his 23-year-old sister to suicide. Being blindsided by this tragedy, he now shares his story and provides valuable information on suicide per AFSP.

Duffy began his discussion on suicide with the fact that suicide is a very complex health issue, but said despite its complexity, suicide can be prevented. He said knowing the warning signs can be life saving-talk, behavior and mood. While there is no single cause for suicide, depression is the most common condition associated with suicide. Other risk factors that may contribute to suicide include stressful life events (divorce, job loss, death), bullying and other types of harassment, serious or chronic health conditions/pain and historical factors (family history of suicide, childhood abuse).

Duffy said through research, more is being discovered on what helps those that are in crisis and to identify the most effective interventions to reduce suicide rates and to reduce the risk for those suffering from mental health conditions. Being proactive can help prevent suicide-seeking a mental health professional for service can be a step in the right direction. Also important is listening to someone having suicidal tendencies and removing the means of which the person is considering suicide by (firearms, drugs, etc.).

“Together, we can save lives” Duffy ended his discussion as he introduced the next speaker, Connie Nagy of Brighton.

Nagy lost her seventeen-year-old son, Carl, to suicide. She shared her story saying Carl always seemed happy and did not realize he was silently suffering from anxiety. She added there have been seven other suicides in the area since Carl’s and these are only the ones that she has heard of. Since, she has done much research on teen suicide, Generation Z (born between 1996 and 2010)- the generation who has never known a time without internet, have cell phones and an Instagram account before high school. She said, ironically, in 2011, teen suicide rates skyrocketed at the same time I-phone sales saw a 50% increase in sales. Nagy said she now shares her story, to bring awareness to teen suicide and mental illness. She has created the Carl Nagy Foundation in an effort to save lives.

The third speaker was Hannah Palmer. Palmer is a Mental Health Advocate and used this as her platform as Miss Washtenaw and is a student at EMU.

Palmer began her presentation asking the audience what they saw when they looked at her. “Young”, “Beautiful” were some of those comments. Palmer said what they did not see is that she is someone who suffers from anxiety/depression and has attempted suicide four times in her life, including self-harm for four years.

“Those are things people don’t see when they look at me and that is why I want to challenge the stereotypes and the stigma surrounding mental illness,” said Palmer.

Her story begins in 2015 at Brighton High School. She was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. She lost her Grandmother that summer. The following year, she found herself being taunted by a former friend who spread damaging rumors. The struggle became unbearable and Palmer said she attempted suicide. Later hospitalized, but due to the shortage of beds, was sent home with a safety plan. High school junior year became stressful with ACT’s, SAT’s, college planning and what to do in the future. Palmer attempted suicide once again being overwhelmed with life. Senior year Palmer said she was very active in school but found herself in an unhealthy relationship. Once again, life was taking a toll and Palmer said she attempted suicide again. On the last day of her senior year, she received word that Carl Nagy had ended his life and she found herself comforting his friends. From there, she realized she could better herself and her mental illness. She went on to win a pageant title, only to attempt suicide once again. Palmer said she felt she was not as good as the other girls in the pageant.

Palmer said her life has since changed and now advocates for mental illness. She said she shares her story because she is not the stereotypical person who has depression and anxiety.

“When you look at me, that is not what you see and this is why I share my story,” Palmer told listeners.

Palmer is on the Carl Nagy Foundation board to raise money for the cause. She added she is raising money to help get Brighton area teachers certified in mental health first aid. Additionally, she is trying to get State Senate Bill 0041 passed, a bill that would have mental health training count as part of Michigan teachers’ professional development training requirements.

For information on the Carl Nagy Foundation visit nagybunch.wixsite.com/carlnagyfoundation .

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.

St. James will be featuring the documentary Not Alone for viewing and discussing. The documentary is about teenagers sharing their struggles with mental health and suicide attempts. All are welcome to attend and is scheduled for March 2 at 6:30 pm at St. James in Dexter.