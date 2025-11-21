November 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

St. James’ Episcopal Church Hosts 20th Annual Cookie Walk

STN Staff

Dexter

St. James’ Episcopal Church Hosts 20th Annual Cookie Walk

St. James’ Episcopal Church in downtown Dexter invites the community to its 20th Annual Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 am until noon at 3279 Broad St.

This Cookie Walk began in 2004, organized by Sandy Hansen. It continues to be a fund raiser for St. James’ outreach projects. It has steadily grown from 30 kinds of cookies to over 70 varieties to choose from. St. James’ bakers are led by Norma Amrhein, with help from a host of others.

 “Our cookies are sold by the pound,” Amrhein said. “Proceeds from the Cookie Walk go to support church projects, missions, and local charities. Please stop by and see what we have baked for you.”

The sale begins at 9:30 am, but doors open at 9:00 am. Those arriving early will be seated inside the church and given a number to ensure their place in line.

community events Dexter, holidays, Local Church

Latest articles

Saline Mobilizes Quickly to Support Thorncrest Tenants Facing Sudden Evictions

Sue Kelch

Scio Township Preserves 16-Acre Fletcher Farm Through Conservation Easement

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com