St. James’ Episcopal Church Hosts 20th Annual Cookie Walk

St. James’ Episcopal Church in downtown Dexter invites the community to its 20th Annual Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 am until noon at 3279 Broad St.

This Cookie Walk began in 2004, organized by Sandy Hansen. It continues to be a fund raiser for St. James’ outreach projects. It has steadily grown from 30 kinds of cookies to over 70 varieties to choose from. St. James’ bakers are led by Norma Amrhein, with help from a host of others.

“Our cookies are sold by the pound,” Amrhein said. “Proceeds from the Cookie Walk go to support church projects, missions, and local charities. Please stop by and see what we have baked for you.”

The sale begins at 9:30 am, but doors open at 9:00 am. Those arriving early will be seated inside the church and given a number to ensure their place in line.