by Doug Marrin

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dexter is hosting a series of blood drives to help boost dwindling blood supplies in southeast Michigan.

The Red Cross of Southeast Michigan reports on their website, “The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.“

The blood drives will be held at the old St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dexter located at 3430 Dover St.

Times:

Thu. March 19: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Mon. March 23: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Thu. March 26: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

More information with more times and locations in the area can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=48130