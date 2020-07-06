Advertisement

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor was named today to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital was recognized as the #1 Major Teaching Hospital in America and, within the Major Teaching Hospital category, was #1 for Patient Experience, #2 for Operational Efficiency, and #7 for Clinical Outcomes. This is the eleventh time St. Joe’s Ann Arbor has been named to the 100 Top Hospitals list and recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. The annual list was unveiled today on Fortune.com.

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the United States. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient experience, among other criteria. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.

This recognition demonstrates St. Joe’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a very disruptive and challenging time.

“Now more than ever does the distinction of being a 100 Top Hospital underscore the important capabilities that allowed us to adapt quickly to the changing face of health care, such as the sudden threat of COVID-19,” said Alonzo Lewis, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston. “Looking forward, these strengths will enable St. Joe’s to meet the needs of our community as we re-envision health care delivery in the future.”

According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, and ratings from patients.

The study has been conducted annually since 1993. St. Joe’s Ann Arbor has been recognized with this honor eleven times (1996, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., Vice President and Chief Health Officer, IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”

For more information, please visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.