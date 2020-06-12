Advertisement

CHELSEA, Mich. (June 11, 2020) – St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea was named the second best hospital in the state of Michigan according to Newsweek’s 2020 World’s Best Hospitals list, and the 58th best hospital in the United States.

Hospitals are rated based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other measures.

“To be recognized among the best hospitals in the nation and in Michigan is an honor,” said Nancy Graebner, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. “This ranking demonstrates the commitment of our physicians, nurses and medical support colleagues to bring hope and healing to Chelsea-area residents. We are blessed to have such an experienced and dedicated group of caregivers devoted to providing world-class medicine, right here in our community.”

Michigan Medicine, the joint venture partner of St. Joe’s Chelsea, was also recognized in Newsweek’s 2020 World’s Best Hospitals list. Michigan Medicine hospitals ranked No.15 in the world, No. 5 in the United States, and No. 1 in Michigan.

The rankings are based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient surveys and key medical performance indicators, including patient safety, readmission rates and staffing levels.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2020 analysis lists leading hospitals in 21 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Australia and Brazil.

A new and independent global board of medical experts helped create this year’s list, according to Newsweek. The board, chosen based on national and international expertise, is tasked with the constant development of the quality and scope of the World’s Best Hospitals Project.

Newsweek has reported on advances in medicine and science since its founding in 1933. For the last two years, the group has partnered with Statista Inc. to curate a ranking of the 100 best hospitals in the world.

About St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (SJMC) is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, a member of national Catholic health care system Trinity Health based in Livonia, Mich., and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, SJMC is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. SJMC employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 700 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, including an intensive care unit, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine and rehabilitation department, a comprehensive head pain treatment unit and behavioral health services.

For additional information about SJMC, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.