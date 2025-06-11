June 12, 2025

Dexter

St. Joseph Parish Hosts Annual Flea Market

St. Joseph’s Parish will host its annual flea market in its new location this year at their country church located at 6805 Mast Rd, on the corner Mast and North Territorial Roads.

The Annual Flea Market is sceduled for June 26 – June 29. The market will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9am – 6pm and on Saturday from 9am – 2pm. 

The market will be held in the new Social Hall of the country church, providing twice as much space to house everything from furniture, small appliances and craft goods to lawn and garden supplies, jewelry, religious items, sporting goods and a whole lot more. There will also be a large outdoor furniture tent.

Attendees are encouraged to show up early to get the best possible selection.

