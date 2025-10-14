October 14, 2025

St. Louis Center Announces 38th Annual Fall Dinner Auction

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

The St. Louis Center is preparing for one of its most anticipated traditions, the 38th Annual Fall Dinner Auction, taking place Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Chelsea.

The evening supports the St. Louis Center’s mission of caring for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner catered by Movable Feast, a live auction emceed by David Helmer, and both silent and online auctions offering a variety of unique and exclusive items.

This year’s event builds on the success of last year’s pilot online auction, offering a more streamlined digital experience. The online bidding opens October 26 and continues through the live event, giving supporters near and far a convenient way to take part.

Tickets are available now for $150 per person. Guests are encouraged to RSVP early to secure their seats for this signature community event celebrating compassion, connection, and generosity.

For more information and to participate in the online auction, visit the St. Louis Center’s website.

