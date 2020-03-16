Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from St. Louis Center |

In order to protect the health and well-being of the residents, staff and religious community of St. Louis Center in Chelsea, MI, Fr. Enzo Addari, CEO, would like to announce that we are canceling the Special Needs Seminar originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. “In line with the requests from Most Rev. Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing and MI Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we have decided to cancel our upcoming Special Needs Seminar featuring Dr. Cameron Camp from Cleveland, OH, to protect our residents and the community from the spread of the Coronavirus. This is only a precautionary measure at this time. When this national emergency is over, we will announce a new date and time to bring Dr. Camp back to Michigan for another public presentation.”

St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and has been serving families in Michigan for 60 years.