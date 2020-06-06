Advertisement

| 1 min | from St. Louis Center |

Matthew Lamerson

In these rarest of times in dealing with a pandemic and social strife this year, there hasn’t been much good news to report lately. However, Graduation 2020 continues to be full of surprises, as our young people are celebrated for their accomplishments when they complete their school programs. That was the case on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., as the staff of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District visited St. Louis Center in Sylvan Twp. to celebrate the graduation of Matthew Lamerson from their special education program. Michigan’s special ed program provides instructional programs for people with special needs up to the age of 26, and Matthew was acknowledged for completing his program this year.

On this special day, a group of seven cars and a truck lined up to drive around the flag pole traffic circle at St. Louis Center to wish Matthew well and to deliver a special sign, gifts, and cards for his graduation. Once the parade started, each well-wisher rolled slowly by with their windows open and expressed their love for Matthew. Several adult residents from Fr. Guanella Hall also came out to clap and cheer for Matt as the vehicles drove slowly by. After everyone left, Matthew sat down for a photo-op in front of his sign to help him remember his special day. Matthew was grateful for the attention everyone paid to him this day, and St. Louis Center thanks the WISD staff for the developmental time spent with Matthew through the years to help him reach this special moment in life.

St. Louis Center is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year of providing residential care for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Managed by the Servants of Charity with civilian staff, there are 72 residents at SLC and over 100 employees. For more information about SLC, please visit the website at www.stlouiscenter.org.

Advertisement