St. Louis Center to Host Annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 23

St. Louis Center is excited to announce our 2024 Trunk or Treat will be held on October 23rd. Festivities will begin at 5:00 PM. Community members can look forward to decorated trunks, a haunted house, a community dinner, and so much more. 

This event is a community favorite that is always packed with fun activities for all ages. It is also a great opportunity to get to know the St. Louis Center residents and staff! The residents love to participate and interact with new people as they welcome the community to visit the St. Louis Center campus.

Other opportunities to participate in this event include volunteering, bringing a family-friendly decorated trunk, or a sponsorship!

