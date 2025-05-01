St. Louis Center to Host Community Art Project at Chelsea Library

St. Louis Center, in collaboration with Curiouser Clay, will host its latest community art project, “1,000 Flowers Could Bloom,” with a special art reception on May 17, 2025, from 12pm – 3pm. The event will be held in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library (221 S Main St), and the community is welcome to join.

Launched in January 2025, the “1,000 Flowers Could Bloom” project brought together over 80 creators, many with intellectual and developmental disabilities, through four workshops held at St. Louis Center. Participants crafted unique clay flowers that symbolize various aspects of their cultures and identities, showcasing the diversity and creativity within the community. The flowers created by the artists at St. Louis Center will be accompanied by a QR code, allowing visitors to listen to the artists share their personal stories behind their creations.

This project has been funded by a grant to St. Louis Center from the Chelsea Community Foundation.