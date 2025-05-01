April 30, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Chelsea

St. Louis Center to Host Community Art Project at Chelsea Library

art, Art Show, St. Louis Center

St. Louis Center, in collaboration with Curiouser Clay, will host its latest community art project, “1,000 Flowers Could Bloom,” with a special art reception on May 17, 2025, from 12pm – 3pm. The event will be held in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library (221 S Main St), and the community is welcome to join.

Launched in January 2025, the “1,000 Flowers Could Bloom” project brought together over 80 creators, many with intellectual and developmental disabilities, through four workshops held at St. Louis Center. Participants crafted unique clay flowers that symbolize various aspects of their cultures and identities, showcasing the diversity and creativity within the community. The flowers created by the artists at St. Louis Center will be accompanied by a QR code, allowing visitors to listen to the artists share their personal stories behind their creations.

This project has been funded by a grant to St. Louis Center from the Chelsea Community Foundation. 

Latest articles

St. Louis Center to Host Community Art Project at Chelsea Library

STN Staff

Betty E. Braatz

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News