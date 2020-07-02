Advertisement

| 2 min | from St. Louis Center in Chelsea |

St. Louis Center in Chelsea is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year in providing residential services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. However there has not been much to celebrate this year, as COVID19 has forced the cancellation of all of its fundraisers during the first half of 2020. Since one third of SLC’s $7 million budget is reliant on community support, this year’s 33rd Annual Memorial Golf Outing will be pivoting to a virtual golf event on July 18, 2020, and here’s how it works.

Teams of four are asked to play 9 holes of golf at the course of their choice during the week of July 11-18th and report their team score to St. Louis Center by 3:00 p.m. on July 18th. They will donate $100 each to St. Louis Center to participate in this event. Non-golfers may also gather in foursomes to walk a mile for SLC for $100 each, and send in their times and distances before July 18th. SLC sportswear will be awarded to three teams of golfers, one group of walkers, and there will be additional prizes for the bestset of “crazy pants” that week. Teams sponsorships are available for $500, with tee sponsors $100, hole sponsors $200, and mulligans (five free strokes off your score), available for $50, $100, and $230.50 to support a child for a day.

This year’s event honors the memory of Jerry D’Adamo of Livonia, who was a prolific fundraiser for St. Louis Center through the Italian American Club of Livonia, and who passed away in 2019. It’s meant to be a fun event that will not require everyone gathering at the same golf course on the same day because of COVID restrictions, and makes it easy for anyone to participate with a group or on their own by simply sending in a donation to SLC at https://stlouiscenter.org/news-events/fundraising-events/memorial-golf-outing/register-here/and registering ahead of time. A fun event is being planned at St. Louis Center’s 19th Hole between 5 – 6 p.m. on July 18th, where scores will be announced and prizes will be awarded on Facebook Live.

St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for 72 children and adultswith intellectual and developmental disabilities, and has been serving families with special needs in Michigan for 60 years.Please mail in the attached form with your check(s), visit the website, or contact PR Director Joe Yekulis for more information at 734-475-8430 or jyekulis@stlouiscenter.org. Thanks to all for your continued support.