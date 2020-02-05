Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Barbara Locks |

Left to right: Barb Locks, Father William Turner, Kathy Payne, Altar Server, Kathie Gourlay, Patti Wood | Photo: Barb Locks

The 2019 CROP Hunger Walk was a wonderful success. St. Mary Catholic in Chelsea won the Golden Sneaker Award for having the greatest percentage increase in funds raised compared to 2018. Well done! The award was presented during the 10:00 Mass Sunday 02-02-2020.

The Walk, held October 6, 2019, in Dexter, had more than 231 Walkers and we raised more than $36,326! Our goal was $50,000 in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the first CROP Hunger Walk. Several participating faith organizations raised funds for hurricane relief, and when those numbers were added, our total was more than $52,601! Donations from corporate sponsors were a significant part of this total, and we are inviting sponsors to join us again for our 2020 Walk held Sunday October 4 in Chelsea.

Our bright orange t-shirts were designed by local graphic artist Cathy Hunter. We are grateful for the organizations who sponsored them, and for sponsors who contributed funds toward our goal:

1st UCC Chelsea, Aubrees of Dexter, Barbara Locks Storytelling, BMW of Ann Arbor, Cash Cow, Chelsea Farmer Supply, Chelsea Milling, Cindy Strang State Farm Insurance, Cribley Drilling Company, Dexter UMC, Hunter Designs, IBEW 252, JJ Jinkleheimer, Mercedes/Benz of Ann Arbor, Mitchell Family, Players International Games of Michigan, St. James Episcopal Dexter, and Sharon Broyles/Fine Arts Fun.

The walk alternates between Dexter and Chelsea. Our 2020 Walk will be in CHELSEA on, Sunday, Oct. 4. Our one-mile and 5-K routes start and end at St. Paul UCC. This year, the theme is “Raising Animals: Growing Communities,” featuring fish farming and raising pigs in the Dominican Republic. Registration and program begin at 1:30; the Walk starts at 2:00. After the walk, join your friends for conversation and refreshments.

Individuals, families, friends, businesses, civic organizations, school groups, religious organizations, and pets are welcome to join us.

Our CROP Hunger Walk was one of more than 800 walks across the United States last year. This money is used to change the reality for those who hunger and thirst in the United States and around the world. 25% of the money we raise goes to our local interfaith assistance organization, Faith in Action.

Our Organizational Meeting will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 28 at St. Paul UCC in Chelsea at 14600 E Old US 12, 7:00 p.m. All interested are welcome to join us.

You may register online this spring at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/chelseami/

Together, we can help end hunger in our community and around the world, One Step at a Time!