St. Patty’s Day Events

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day events feature live music, delicious Irish food, and more to get you into the festive spirit!

SALINE:

March 15: Enjoy the local Celtic group, Y-Town Hoolies, perform at Dan’s Downtown Tavern at 5:30pm. 103 E. Michigan Ave. Saline, MI, 48176.

March 17: St. Patty’s Day Pairing Dinner. Salt Springs Brewery. Enjoy a five-course meal with brews and cocktails in true Irish spirit! 117 S. Ann Arbor, St. Saline, MI, 48176. 6-7pm. Order online at: https://www.saltspringsbrewery.com.

MILAN:

March 14: St. Patty’s Day drinks specials throughout the day at The Owl. The Y-Town Hoolies perform celtic tunes at6pm. 9 W. Main St. Milan, MI, 48160.

March 15. Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Party with special performances by Stealin’ Copper Band at Milan Area Legion Post 268. 8pm. Recommended $5 donation. 44 Wabash St. Milan, MI, 48160.

March 17: St. Patty’s Day party at Original Gravity Brewing Co. Enjoy a corned beef sandwich and an Irish Red Ale or Stout. Happy Hour all day! 440 County St. Milan, MI, 48160.

DEXTER:

March 17.Live Irish Dancers at Dexter’s Pub. 12:30pm. Try some green beer and swag giveaways. Food and drink specials start March 15. 8114 Main St. Dexter, MI 48130.

CHELSEA:

March 15: Black Jake & the Carnies perform with the Rupple Brothers opening, at The Rumpus Room. 7-11pm. 510 N Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118, USA. Buy tickets at: https://www.rumpusroomvenue.com/

EVENTS NEARBY: