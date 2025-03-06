March 06, 2025

Krista Kangas

ChelseaDexterMilanSalineWashtenaw County

St. Patty’s Day Events

Dan's Downtown Tavern, Dexter's Pub, Milan Area Legion Post 268, Original Gravity Brewing Co, rumpus room, Salt Springs Brewery, St. Patrick's Day, The Owl

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day events feature live music, delicious Irish food, and more to get you into the festive spirit!

SALINE: 

  • March 15: Enjoy the local Celtic group, Y-Town Hoolies, perform at Dan’s Downtown Tavern at 5:30pm. 103 E. Michigan Ave. Saline, MI, 48176.
  • March 17: St. Patty’s Day Pairing Dinner. Salt Springs Brewery. Enjoy a five-course meal with brews and cocktails in true Irish spirit! 117 S. Ann Arbor, St. Saline, MI, 48176. 6-7pm. Order online at: https://www.saltspringsbrewery.com.

MILAN: 

  • March 14: St. Patty’s Day drinks specials throughout the day at The Owl. The Y-Town Hoolies perform celtic tunes at6pm. 9 W. Main St. Milan, MI, 48160. 
  • March 15. Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Party with special performances by Stealin’ Copper Band at Milan Area Legion Post 268. 8pm. Recommended $5 donation. 44 Wabash St. Milan, MI, 48160.
  • March 17: St. Patty’s Day party at Original Gravity Brewing Co. Enjoy a corned beef sandwich and an Irish Red Ale or Stout. Happy Hour all day! 440 County St. Milan, MI, 48160.

DEXTER:

  • March 17.Live Irish Dancers at Dexter’s Pub. 12:30pm. Try some green beer and swag giveaways. Food and drink specials start March 15. 8114 Main St. Dexter, MI 48130.

CHELSEA: 

  • March 15: Black Jake & the Carnies perform with the Rupple Brothers opening, at The Rumpus Room. 7-11pm. 510 N Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118, USA. Buy tickets at: https://www.rumpusroomvenue.com/

EVENTS NEARBY:

  • March 10. Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K Run. Connor O’Neils. 10 am. All proceeds go to Save a Heart and Mott Children’s Hospital. 318 S. Main St. Ann Arbor, MI, 48104. Sign up at: https://www.conoroneills.com/events.
  • March 15-17: Live music and fun all weekend long at Connor O’Neils.  318 S. Main St. Ann Arbor, MI, 48104. 

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

