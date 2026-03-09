Stakes Mark Route of Future Saline River Valley Trail at Mill Pond Park

Visitors to Mill Pond Park may have noticed a line of wooden stakes appearing across the grassy landscape in recent weeks. The markers are part of preliminary work for the planned Saline River Valley Trail, a new shared-use pathway that will run through the park.

The stakes indicate the future alignment of the trail, which will create a 10-foot-wide path designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized users. Once completed, the pathway will stretch from the Mill Pond Park parking lot through the park to U.S.-12, with connections that include the city’s dog park.

An aerial map shows the planned alignment of the Saline River Valley Trail, which will run along the east side of the river through Mill Pond Park as part of the City of Saline’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Image: City of Saline

The project is part of the City of Saline’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan, which calls for a pathway along the east side of the river through Mill Pond Park. City officials say the goal is to improve recreational access while expanding safe, non-motorized transportation options for residents.

Funding for the project has been assembled through multiple grants. On March 13, 2023, the city received notification from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) awarding $800,000 in construction funding for the river walk. Prior to that award, the city had secured $245,000, which was not enough to complete the entire project.

Planning and engineering have been underway for several years. The city awarded design engineering services to Spicer Group on April 3, 2023. The project’s bid openings began May 2, 2025. City Council approved the project on Dec. 1, 2025.

When finished, the Saline River Valley Trail is expected to create a continuous recreational route along the river, linking park amenities and expanding Saline’s growing network of non-motorized paths.

More information about the project is available on the City of Saline’s Capital Improvement Project webpage.

Featured photo: Survey stakes mark the future route of the Saline River Valley Trail at Mill Pond Park, where a new 10-foot-wide shared-use path will connect the park to the dog park and U.S.-12. Photo: City of Saline