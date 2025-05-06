Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Returns to Washtenaw County

On Sat, May 10, Washtenaw County residents will be able to donate a bag of nonperishable food during Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Residents who would like to participate in the drive can set their nonperishable donations in recycled, unused bags next to their mailboxes in the morning of May 10.

Donations will benefit Food Gatherers, the food bank and food rescue program serving Washtenaw County.

In 2024, Stamp Out Hunger raised 99,000 pounds of food for Food Gatherers to distribute through its hunger relief network of 140 partner agencies. Through this network, children, adults, and seniors facing food insecurity can access food at no cost to them.

Food insecurity affects 1 in 8 Washtenaw County residents, meaning they don’t have reliable access to enough healthy food to meet their nutritional needs. Visits to food pantries supported by Food Gatherers remain at record levels as the high costs of food and other essentials continue to impact our community.

Local letter carriers will deliver orange bags to homes across Washtenaw County to encourage residents to participate in the food drive. These sponsored bags—or any grocery bags—can be filled with shelf-stable items like canned and dry goods and left at mailboxes on the donation day.

Stamp Out Hunger is coordinated by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and is sponsored in Washtenaw County by Food Gatherers, United Way of Southeastern Michigan, Bank of America, Brentwood Electric, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, CareSource, Domino’s, DTE, Kroger, NSF, Paragon, Toyota, and Toyota & Subaru of Ann Arbor.

People with questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office, or go to https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive. Washtenaw County residents who need food can visit FoodGatherers.org/FindFood for a directory of food distributions or call 734-761-2796.