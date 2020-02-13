Advertisement





From The Washtenaw County Road Commission:

Unfortunately, due to continued delays from the railroad in granting required permissions to work within the railroad right-of-way, along with environmental restrictions at the site, the Cavanaugh Lake Road Bridge Project has been postponed to July 2020.

July is the earliest we can begin due to environmental restrictions on the stream that are in effect April – June.

The new plan is to close the road after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The road will be closed for approximately three months while we replace the bridge.

There will be a pause in project update emails until we get closer to the road closure. A road closure advisory will be emailed and digital message boards will be placed near the project area in advance of the road closure.

Thanks for your patience during this process. If you have any additional questions, please contact Nate Murphy, project manager, (734) 327-6647, murphyn@wcroads.org