| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Michigan state graduation and dropout rates continue to improve the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) and the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI) announced last week..

CEPI reports that the 2018-19 school year graduation rate improved to 81.41 percent, from 80.64 percent in 2017-18. The dropout rate fell to 8.36 percent, from the 2017-18 rate of 8.73 percent.

“This is great news for our students and families because every kid in Michigan deserves a great education that gets them on track to graduate and pursue a post-secondary education,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a release. “My administration is working hard to ensure students and educators have the resources they need. Last year, we tripled the number of literacy coaches in our state and moved closer toward an equitable funding formula that directs more funding to students who need it most. These are the things that improve our graduation rates and help our students thrive.”

Over the past four years, Michigan’s graduation rate has increased 1.62 percentage points – from 79.79 percent in 2014-2015 to 81.41 percent in 2018-2019; while the state’s dropout rate has dropped 0.76 percentage points – from 9.12 percent in 2014-2015 to 8.36 percent in 2018-2019.

Area schools continue to perform well ahead of the state’s graduation rate. MI School Data reports That Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, and Manchester all have graduation rates of 95% or greater. Pinckney’s graduation rate is listed as 87%. Of the Ann Arbor public schools, Pioneer is at 90%, Huron at 94%, and Skyline at 95%.

Throughout the past decade, Michigan’s overall graduation rate has increased 5.46 percentage points, with increases in eight out of 10 years, according to CEPI.

Getting more students through high school is a significant step toward reaching Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of 60% of Michigan residents aged 25 -64 having secondary credentials by 2030. Bridge Magazine reports that last year that number stood at 45% which ranks the state 32nd in the country.

“It’s encouraging to see that student success continues to improve in Michigan,” said CEPI Executive Director Tom Howell. “Notably, Hispanic and multiracial students generated the largest increases in graduation rates this year and further closed achievement gaps.”

Below is the statewide five-year trend for on-time four-year graduation and dropout rates:

2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 4-Year Graduation Rate 79.79% 79.65% 80.18% 80.64% 81.41% 4-Year Dropout Rate 9.12% 8.91% 8.65% 8.73% 8.36%

Graduation and dropout rates can be found on CEPI’s MI School Data website. Under the site’s K-12th Grade Student Counts section, visitors can select a school or district or compare one district to another.